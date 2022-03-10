Advertisement

Vegas convention center renovation to standardize facades

Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas Convention Center(Business Wire/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:28 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS - Tourism officials in Las Vegas plan to spend $435 million renovating older parts of the Las Vegas Convention Center to match the look of a sprawling new exhibition hall section that opened last year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved the expenditure as part of a phased project first approved in 2017.

Authority board members also approved access for a new portion of the Vegas Loop, an underground transit system that connects the old and new parts of the convention center.

The two-year renovation project is slated to begin in 2024. It will upgrade the halls and their facades to standards established when the new $1 billion expansion opened last June.

