Thrive Wellness adds to their holistic health practice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thrive Wellness Reno is combining mental and physical health all in one place. Three family physicians have been added to the Thrive team of doctors.

Patients are now able to receive care from routine check-ups. well-baby exams, child visits, women’s health, diabetes management, and vaccinations. This conjoining of healthcare will allow physicians to work together and provide patients what they need on either spectrum- physical or mental.

Dr. Stephanie Wright is one of the Family Medical Doctors, she shared how this union has made her practice that much better, oftentimes it takes a while to get patients the mental or physical healthcare they need. Thrive is allowing for resources to be manageable to schedule.

“We also have the other ancillary services. Therapy, mental health care, nutrition, occupational therapy. Those are resources we frequently need and struggle to find in family medicine for some of our patients,” Dr. Wright said.

Founder and CEO of Thrive Wellness, Kathryn Geiger mentioned how an addition like this makes a difference,

“What we’ve really come to learn is you cannot separate out mental health from physical health. As a way to make sure we are addressing that and truly giving holistic care, we recognized we needed to add a full primary care clinic to our facility,” Geiger said.

The Thrive Wellness Family Primary Care Clinic will open on April 1. Doctors are now accepting patients, if you would like to make an appointment you can call them at (775)525-8103 or visit their website and fill out their web form.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.