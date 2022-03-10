The Road Ahead with RTC: Arlington Bridges Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC’s Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is continuing in the design phase. With the community’s help and feedback, the RTC has narrowed down the possible replacement bridge type and aesthetic theme, but there is still work to be done.

The RTC’s goal with this project is to improve safety and multimodal access in the area of Wingfield Park near the bridges. As part of the project, we are also reviewing flood-capacity requirements. The RTC is grateful for the support of our federal delegation for helping the RTC secure a $7 million grant to help pay for the construction of the bridges.

The current bridges over the Truckee River on Arlington were built in the 1920s. While they’re still structurally safe to drive over, they are starting to show their age and it’s time for us to begin the process of replacing them. As the RTC narrows down some of the aesthetic choices for the bridges, we will continue to involve the community in these decisions.

The RTC plans to hold an upcoming public meeting and provide the public with a survey to help the RTC gather feedback about this important project. The virtual meeting and survey will soon be available at rtcwashoe.com and on social media. Construction on the project is anticipated to start in 2024.

