Reno Little Theater’s mainstage reopens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Little Theater is reopening its mainstage with Bryna Turner’s “Bull in a China Shop.”

Previously produced at the Lincoln Center this contemporary play is filled with anachronisms.

It’s inspired by the real love letters between Mary Wooley & Jeanette Marks. They are said to be pioneers of Second Wave of Feminism and the Suffrage Movement, as well as leaders in the fight for higher education for women.

The show, which spans 40 years in 90 minutes, asks: What is revolution? What does it mean to be at odds with the world? How do we fulfill our potential?

Directed by Executive Director, Melissa Taylor, who most recently directed Reno Little Theater’s production of Murder on the Orient Express, the show features local favorite, Evonne Kezios, in the starring role.

The Reno Little Theather’s actors and Taylor would like to thank the generous support from the Nevada Arts Council, the City of Reno, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

This production kicks off on March Friday, 11 and runs through Sunday, March 27 at the Theater’s location at 147 Pueblo Street in the Wells Avenue District.

Evening Show dates are March 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Show dates are March 13, 20, 27 at 2:00 p.m.

The name-your-price performance is Saturday, March 12.

A Post-show Talk-Back will take place on Sunday, March 27.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students.

Click here or call (775) 813-8900 for ticket information.

