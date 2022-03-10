Reno City Council approves $9 million for affordable housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Good news on the housing front. Reno city leaders approved $9 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act to fund two affordable housing projects.

“This is a huge opportunity for us. The Reno Housing Authority and the City of Reno, we are partners, and we want to be able to do more affordable housing,” said Amy Jones, executive director of Reno Housing Authority.

The approval happened during a regularly scheduled city council meeting, following a presentation by the Reno Housing Authority.

The first project discussed: the rehabilitation of the Bonanza Inn, located in the heart of downtown.

During the meeting, RHA acknowledged the property is in probate court. The organization plans on being in the courtroom when bidding for the property is allowed, to purchase the Inn and turn those 58 rooms into affordable studio apartments.

The second is the Dick Scott Manor, named after former Councilmember Dick Scott. Once completed, the property will consist of two buildings with 6 units each, for a total of 12 apartment options of one-bedroom and studio residences.

The Dick Scott Manor will provide affordable housing opportunities for our local veterans.

Groundbreaking is expected to start in fall 2022, with a goal of completion by the summer of 2023.

“We’ll be putting more affordable housing stock into the market, which we know is very critical right now, because we’re trying to alleviate a lot of the stress and strain of the market and the high rents that you’re seeing,”

