Police: Car in Nevada crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North...
This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP)(AP/NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was at full acceleration when he caused a multi-vehicle wreck in North Las Vegas that killed him, his passenger and seven family members in a minivan.

The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Robinson’s Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph to 103 mph five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal the afternoon of Jan. 29.

Chain-reaction crashes also left a 31-year-old woman critically injured.

The report did not say whether Robinson was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time. That finding will be made by the Clark County coroner, pending Robinson’s autopsy blood toxicology test results.

