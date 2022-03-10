Pinehaven Fire trial date set

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November 17th, 2020-- firefighters struggled to contain a fast-moving wildfire threatening neighborhoods on Reno’s southwestern edge.

Wednesday the stage was set for the legal battle to determine its cause and determine any blame for its damage.

Driven by winds as high as 80 miles an hour, the Pinehaven Fire raced through these hillsides, jumping McCarran Boulevard, threatening hundreds of homes. Some residents brought out garden hoses in an attempt to keep it at bay. On the hillsides above them, it was often too late for such efforts. Five homes were lost, another two dozen were damaged.

In the aftermath, the immediate question was how and why it had started.

An investigation by the Reno Fire Marshal didn’t result in a definitive answer, but everything pointed to the combination of high winds and power lines triggering an arc flash, though they also discovered no negligence in the maintenance of the lines.

NV Energy, however, insists it was most likely caused by a campfire escaping from the nearby hills.

It may take a trial to settle the matter and assign any liability. A virtual court hearing Wednesday provided a glimpse of what that legal battle may look like.

Attorneys for five different insurance companies representing more than 30 separate claimants along with the utility’s representatives joined Judge Egan Walker.

No evidence was presented, no arguments, but there was an agreement on a schedule and the scope of what may lie ahead--a trial lasting as long as five weeks with a tentative starting date of July 11, 2023.

The plan is for one trial combining all suits and an additional complaint is thought to be in the works.

It may be difficult finding a courtroom setting to contain it all.

