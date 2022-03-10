Advertisement

Pinehaven Fire trial date set

Pinehaven Fire Nov. 17, 2020
Pinehaven Fire Nov. 17, 2020(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November 17th, 2020-- firefighters struggled to contain a fast-moving wildfire threatening neighborhoods on Reno’s southwestern edge.

Wednesday the stage was set for the legal battle to determine its cause and determine any blame for its damage.

Driven by winds as high as 80 miles an hour, the Pinehaven Fire raced through these hillsides, jumping McCarran Boulevard, threatening hundreds of homes. Some residents brought out garden hoses in an attempt to keep it at bay. On the hillsides above them, it was often too late for such efforts. Five homes were lost, another two dozen were damaged.

In the aftermath, the immediate question was how and why it had started.

An investigation by the Reno Fire Marshal didn’t result in a definitive answer, but everything pointed to the combination of high winds and power lines triggering an arc flash, though they also discovered no negligence in the maintenance of the lines.

NV Energy, however, insists it was most likely caused by a campfire escaping from the nearby hills.

It may take a trial to settle the matter and assign any liability. A virtual court hearing Wednesday provided a glimpse of what that legal battle may look like.

Attorneys for five different insurance companies representing more than 30 separate claimants along with the utility’s representatives joined Judge Egan Walker.

No evidence was presented, no arguments, but there was an agreement on a schedule and the scope of what may lie ahead--a trial lasting as long as five weeks with a tentative starting date of July 11, 2023.

The plan is for one trial combining all suits and an additional complaint is thought to be in the works.

It may be difficult finding a courtroom setting to contain it all.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Latest News

NDOT Launches Latino Cultural Preservation Project
NDOT launches project to preserve the history of Nevada Latinos
'Bull in a China Shop' is coming to the Reno Little Theater March 11 to the 27.
Reno Little Theater’s mainstage reopens
Las Vegas Convention Center
Vegas convention center renovation to standardize facades
3-9-22
Nevada nips New Mexico 79-72 to start MW Tourney; Wolf Pack gets top seed Boise St. next
Flashing lights graphic
Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme