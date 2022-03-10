NDOT launches project to preserve the history of Nevada Latinos

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When peeling the many layers of Nevada’s history, you can find longstanding ties with the Latino community.

In an effort to build relationships with the largest minority group in the state, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is working on documenting Latino-associated properties.

“Give us input, help us understand what is significant about people, places, events, buildings, architecture,” said Cliff Creger, chief of cultural resources at NDOT.

NDOT is asking for the community to submit information about which places are most important to them and what can be done to help preserve them.

NDOT’s Latino Project is working to identify Latino-associated properties as part of NDOT’s project planning and... Posted by Nevada Department of Transportation on Saturday, February 19, 2022

The effort is part of NDOT’s Cultural Resources Latino Project, funded by the National Historic Preservation Act.

According to Creger, the project will focus on buildings, sites and people from the 1950s through the early 2000s.

“NDOT regularly... has to take into account, how the project will affect historic properties,” said Creger.

The department has been working with groups at UNR and UNLV, including the Latino Research Center, where director Jafeth Sanchez says this type of initiatives help highlight Latino contributions.

“For this cultural background there have been contributions that are unrecorded or unknown,” said Sanchez. “I know even for me as a Latina this will be information that will be useful to be able to share with others.”

After the soft deadline of March 31, NDOT will conduct a survey based on the community’s response and gather suggestions on where to focus their efforts and nominate at least one site to the National Register of Historic Places.

“Agriculture has been a major contribution... I’m actually curious myself to identify whether lands that have an agricultural connection may contribute to the work NDOT is trying to attend.”

Participants can go to NDOT’s website and anonymously submit information about a location, provide a description and even send pictures.

“For anyone who does not identify as part of the Latinx community, I mean, we all know to well how essential it is to understand the global context in which we live, even more than ever through so much access to information,” said Sanchez. “We are globally connected and the more that we know about each other the better we can understand each other.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.