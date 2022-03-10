Advertisement

March for Meals fundraiser in Lyon County helping fight senior hunger and isolation

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifty years ago this month, President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

This year, Lyon County Senior Centers are hosting a special month-long fundraising campaign to commemorate the historic Act and pledge to keeping fighting senior hunger and isolation throughout the county for the next 50 years.

Rebecca Williams, the senior services division manager for Lyon County Human Services, spoke to Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about the importance of taking care of our senior citizens.

“We’ll all be there one day, right?” Williams said. “So take care of our neighbors, take care of our community, look out for those that don’t necessarily have family either in the area or that don’t check in on them often enough. So I think we all benefit in the end run when we support our local community and our neighbors.”

Lyon County is looking for donations to keep being able to partner with Meals on Wheels, as well as volunteers to prep the meals, deliver the meals and work in call centers to do wellness checks on seniors.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

Latest News

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant
The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane
Pain at the Pump Reno
Gas prices continue to reach record highs
NDOW stocking trout at Sparks Marina
NDOW stocks local ponds for anglers
NDOW stocks fish
State Puts Fish in Local Waters for Anglers