March for Meals fundraiser in Lyon County helping fight senior hunger and isolation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifty years ago this month, President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

This year, Lyon County Senior Centers are hosting a special month-long fundraising campaign to commemorate the historic Act and pledge to keeping fighting senior hunger and isolation throughout the county for the next 50 years.

Rebecca Williams, the senior services division manager for Lyon County Human Services, spoke to Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about the importance of taking care of our senior citizens.

“We’ll all be there one day, right?” Williams said. “So take care of our neighbors, take care of our community, look out for those that don’t necessarily have family either in the area or that don’t check in on them often enough. So I think we all benefit in the end run when we support our local community and our neighbors.”

Lyon County is looking for donations to keep being able to partner with Meals on Wheels, as well as volunteers to prep the meals, deliver the meals and work in call centers to do wellness checks on seniors.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.