Is it more than just inflation? Beef prices on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beef prices are almost 20% higher than they were last year at this time and it’s not just due to inflation.

Thomas Kulas is the operating manager of Wolf Pack Meats and says his facility is seeing high prices at nearly every turn.

“It’s hard to put an exact number on it but I’d say it’s double digits year over year,” Kulas said.

He says prices are rising for everything from raw materials to labor.

“The plastic bags that it all goes into, the stickers that go on the outside of the cardboard boxes, so all the raw materials have gone up,” Kulas said.

And he says there isn’t always enough manpower for the slaughtering, processing and packaging.

“We run a pretty small crew here just a handful of people and if two of them are out sick because they got the virus then we can’t slaughter that week,” he said.

On top of that, there’s been a higher demand for meat ever since the pandemic hit.

This high demand forces an already small workforce to churn out product even faster, driving up the sticker price.

“You go to the super market and you saw an empty shelf,” Kulas said.

“It caused a little bit of a panic inside and you kind of went into a hoarding mentality. So, we saw a lot of people we hadn’t seen for awhile.”

And while the cost of gas is impacting most, it hasn’t hit this facility as hard because they source local meats.

“We do believe in buying local and taking care of the folks here in the community and when you keep your money here it goes a little bit further,” Kulas said.

While buying local might ease the pain, it’s not an antidote and many will see prices continue to rise in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.