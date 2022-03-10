Advertisement

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash

Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Rio Wrangler Parkway is back open after Reno Police wrapped up the crash investigation. Officer say neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors.

RPD is still looking for witnesses. If you know anything, call the Reno Police Traffic Office at (775)334-2141.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in south Reno that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive. A second person was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Rio Wrangler Parkway is closed between Summer Glen Drive and Baton Drive as officers work to clear the scene.

