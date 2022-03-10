Advertisement

DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head while driving to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6.(Source: John Harrington via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:32 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The suicide of a Washington police officer days after the attack on the Capitol building has been ruled a line-of-duty death.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head on his way to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

For months after his death, his widow, Erin Smith, had been fighting the police retirement and relief board to have her husband’s death declared in the line of duty.

Forensic investigators were able to prove that Jeffrey Smith suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Capitol attack.

The board found that his death was caused by the injuries he sustained that day. The ruling means his family is eligible to receive full benefits.

Under the declaration, Jeffrey Smith is officially considered a fallen hero, meaning his family is entitled to all the ceremony and honor that entails.

He was one of four officers - three Metropolitan police officers and one Capitol Police officer – who died by suicide after responding Jan. 6, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant
The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane
Pain at the Pump Reno
Gas prices continue to reach record highs
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub