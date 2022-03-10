Bring the whole family to the Youth Art Festival in Reno this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is hosting its annual Youth Art Festival Saturday, March 12. This free event features nine hands-on art stations, a free book for every child, self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion and a pop-up store. And for the first time ever, all children who attend can participate in the making of a community mural outside the Lake Mansion.

Guided by the Tridentata Arts group, the mural will be a bright, colorful symbol of the joys of children participating in art-making on a large scale.

Jackie Clay, the executive director of Arts for All Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share the organization’s mission to provide quality art opportunities to people of all ages and abilities throughout the Silver State.

Saturday’s family-focused art festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center.

For more information, visit Arts for All Nevada’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

