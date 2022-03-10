Advertisement

Bring the whole family to the Youth Art Festival in Reno this weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is hosting its annual Youth Art Festival Saturday, March 12. This free event features nine hands-on art stations, a free book for every child, self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion and a pop-up store. And for the first time ever, all children who attend can participate in the making of a community mural outside the Lake Mansion.

Guided by the Tridentata Arts group, the mural will be a bright, colorful symbol of the joys of children participating in art-making on a large scale.

Jackie Clay, the executive director of Arts for All Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share the organization’s mission to provide quality art opportunities to people of all ages and abilities throughout the Silver State.

Saturday’s family-focused art festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center.

For more information, visit Arts for All Nevada’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

Latest News

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant
The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane
Pain at the Pump Reno
Gas prices continue to reach record highs
NDOW stocking trout at Sparks Marina
NDOW stocks local ponds for anglers
NDOW stocks fish
State Puts Fish in Local Waters for Anglers