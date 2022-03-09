Advertisement

Reno City Council to discuss geothermal wells, affordable housing

By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:12 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is meeting Wednesday with affordable housing and geothermal energy on the agenda.

Councilmembers will be looking into giving state and federal relief money to the Reno Housing Authority so they can buy the Bonanza Inn and start working on Dick Scott Manor.

Dick Scott Manor will be built on a vacant lot on 8th Street and will be used for a 12-unit affordable housing complex for veterans. The Bonanza Inn is on 4th street. and is planned to be converted into affordable housing. If approved, this money will help Reno Housing Authority work on both projects.

Councilmembers will also be looking into approving the drilling of two geothermal wells in the Moana area. The city was approached by Avalon Geothermal who wants to dig the wells. Agreeing to this could bring a variety of benefits.

“Because it’s a utility, we would enter into a franchise agreement with this company in which that should be a revenue stream to help support the operations of Moana Pool,” said Jaimie Schroeder, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s another good reason why we want to take a look into this, because pools are expensive to operate and this would be something that would help offset this cost.”

The Moana Pool facility will be about 50-thousand square feet. Using geothermal as opposed to traditional natural gas may also help keep heating costs low.

You can find more information on both agenda items here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found inside burned car died from gunshot wound
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

Latest News

Putting off getting gas
Putting off your next visit to the gas station could end up costing you more
Local teacher selected for NASA AAA Program
WCSD teacher chosen for NASA’s AAA Program
Special Olympics Nevada Polar Plunge
Boot camps offered for Special Olympics Nevada Polar Plunge
Governor Steve Sisolak discusses need for more affordable housing with local community leaders
Gov. Sisolak leads roundtable discussion on affordable housing
Dr. Tony Slonim
Renown Health terminates CEO; interim appointments made