Reno City Council to discuss geothermal wells, affordable housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is meeting Wednesday with affordable housing and geothermal energy on the agenda.

Councilmembers will be looking into giving state and federal relief money to the Reno Housing Authority so they can buy the Bonanza Inn and start working on Dick Scott Manor.

Dick Scott Manor will be built on a vacant lot on 8th Street and will be used for a 12-unit affordable housing complex for veterans. The Bonanza Inn is on 4th street. and is planned to be converted into affordable housing. If approved, this money will help Reno Housing Authority work on both projects.

Councilmembers will also be looking into approving the drilling of two geothermal wells in the Moana area. The city was approached by Avalon Geothermal who wants to dig the wells. Agreeing to this could bring a variety of benefits.

“Because it’s a utility, we would enter into a franchise agreement with this company in which that should be a revenue stream to help support the operations of Moana Pool,” said Jaimie Schroeder, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s another good reason why we want to take a look into this, because pools are expensive to operate and this would be something that would help offset this cost.”

The Moana Pool facility will be about 50-thousand square feet. Using geothermal as opposed to traditional natural gas may also help keep heating costs low.

You can find more information on both agenda items here.

