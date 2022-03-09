Advertisement

Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children

Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM PST
(CNN) - Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 antiviral treatment for children.

The company announced Wednesday that it has started the second and third test phases for Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 17.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized Paxlovid for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the American Academy of Pediatrics said new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week. That is the first time that has happened since last August.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

