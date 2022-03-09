Advertisement

Nevada Police Union rallies as state approves slight compensation increase amid record turnover

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, the Nevada Police Union led a ‘Back Nevada Blue’ rally in Carson City as the state’s board of examiners was set to approve a 2% compensation increase.

The NPU says turnover is at a record high, with some making as much as 50% less than those in local and county agencies.

“It’s a first step and much more needs to be done to get us where we need to be, to be competitive with other agencies,” said Matthew Kaplan, president of the Nevada Police Union. “We’re not looking to be the highest paid but we want to be competitive so employees aren’t leaving simply for better pay.”

