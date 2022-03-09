Mail thefts reported in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s something we take for granted--the daily flow of mail arriving at our homes. Bills, bank statements, all sorts of offers and the various items we’ve ordered online. Much of it has value and it’s all vulnerable.

And thieves are watching.

It can happen anywhere, but the common mailboxes in apartment complexes--multiple boxes in one location, accessible 24 hours a day, far from anyone’s front door--appear to be particularly vulnerable.

Two separate cases in recent weeks illustrate the danger.

Authorities investigating mail theft at a Sierra St. apartment complex. (Secret Witness)

Mailboxes at an apartment complex on N. Sierra Street near the university were broken into by a tall, skinny thief wearing baggy pants caught in a dark security camera image. Three people, two men, one woman, are being sought for ransacking the mailboxes at an apartment complex on Mira Loma. Different locations, same MO.

Mail theft at Mira Loma apartment complex under investigation. (Secret Witness)

“They could be going after parcels,” says Trevor Hudson, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspector Service in Nevada. They could be going after checks, they could be going after statements to steal identities.”

These thefts were weeks old before the investigations began. The reason? No one reported them. And, surprisingly, that’s all too common.

These are federal crimes, punishable by two year prison terms. Postal inspectors are actively looking for them, but it gets more difficult if the thieves have a head start.

“If you feel like there’s a check that’s been cashed fraudulently or an account has been opened, it’s really important to go file a claim with the Postal Inspection Service (or call (877) 876-2455) because that’s going to be one of our best leads to find out who’s doing this.”

And it’s a good idea to check your mail every day and don’t leave outgoing mail after the last pick up of the day. There’s also a service the post office offers called ‘Informed Delivery.’ It sends you a screen shot of every piece of mail headed your way each day, so you’ll know if something is missing.

In the meantime, take another look at the thieves in this story.

If you know something about them or these crimes, call the postal inspectors or Secret Witness at 322-4900 before they show up at your mailbox.

