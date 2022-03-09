Insurance companies dispute with NV Energy over Pinehaven Fire cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A status conference was held in the Second Judicial District Court Wednesday regarding the accusations that NV Energy power lines caused the Pinehaven Fire in 2020.

The devastating fire burned 500 acres and destroyed five homes while also leaving dozens damaged. The consolidated case is combining four separate lawsuits against the utility company.

Recently, NV Energy officials announced inspections will be conducted later this month in high-risk areas to prevent damages a wildfire could cause.

Judge Egan Walker set a trial date for July 11, 2023. The trial could take up to 5 weeks.

