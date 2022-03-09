Growing Up Reno: Sierra Water Gardens helps you choose the right plants to decorate your space
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When choosing a new plant to bring home, it’s important to consider the space the you want to put it before you pick one out. Because various plants need different types of lighting, knowing where a plant will live will help you pick something that will thrive.
The owner of Sierra Water Gardens in Reno, Samantha Stremmel stopped by Morning Break to show off what types of plant fall under each lighting category.
If you have a dark corner you want to brighten up with a plant, choose one of the following:
Upright:
- ZZ Plant
- Snake Plant
- Dieffenbachia
- Aglonema
- Cast Iron Plant
Trailing:
- Pothos
- Philodendron
- Ivy (not recommended)
For plants that need filtered or bright, indirect light (and soft morning sun too), choose one of these:
Upright:
- Dracena
- Schefflera
- Alocasia
- Begonia
- Snake Plant
- Monstera
- Deliciosa
- Ficus (fiddle leaf, rubber tree etc)
- Bird of Paradise
Trailing:
- Pothos
- Philodendron
- Hoya
These plants need lots of light and full sun:
Upright:
- Bird of Paradise
- Euphorbia
- Cactus
- Dwarf Citrus
- Succulents
- Pony Tail Palm
- Olive Tree
- Snake Plant
Trailing:
- Succulent
- Cactus
