Growing Up Reno: Sierra Water Gardens helps you choose the right plants to decorate your space

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When choosing a new plant to bring home, it’s important to consider the space the you want to put it before you pick one out. Because various plants need different types of lighting, knowing where a plant will live will help you pick something that will thrive.

The owner of Sierra Water Gardens in Reno, Samantha Stremmel stopped by Morning Break to show off what types of plant fall under each lighting category.

If you have a dark corner you want to brighten up with a plant, choose one of the following:

Upright:

ZZ Plant

Snake Plant

Dieffenbachia

Aglonema

Cast Iron Plant

Trailing:

Pothos

Philodendron

Ivy (not recommended)

For plants that need filtered or bright, indirect light (and soft morning sun too), choose one of these:

Upright:

Dracena

Schefflera

Alocasia

Begonia

Snake Plant

Monstera

Deliciosa

Ficus (fiddle leaf, rubber tree etc)

Bird of Paradise

Trailing:

Pothos

Philodendron

Hoya

These plants need lots of light and full sun:

Upright:

Bird of Paradise

Euphorbia

Cactus

Dwarf Citrus

Succulents

Pony Tail Palm

Olive Tree

Snake Plant

Trailing:

Succulent

Cactus

