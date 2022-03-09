Advertisement

First Lady visits TMCC Redfield Campus

First Lady Jill Biden visited the Truckee Meadows Community College Redfield Campus to see how her husband’s programs were working.
By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The First Lady arrived just after 10:30 Wednesday morning at the Truckee Meadows Community College campus.

A quick visit, the college had plans to highlight three major programs offered here to not only feature the kind of students who attend classes at TMCC, but also how federal funding from the American Rescue Plan kept the students and the school going.

Jessica Teglia is in her last semester of nursing school and told the first lady she’s excited to start her second career.

“Getting the funding we had and being able to power through COVID with everything shut down really meant a lot to us,” says Teglia. “It meant our careers were not put on hold.”

A message Jill BIden was probably hoping to hear.

Fourteen million dollars in federal funding came to TMCC, much in the form of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. That money in part went to students to help pay for tuition, books, and other necessities.

Mike Schulz, Director of the Public Safety Program here talked to the first lady about the first responder programs provided by the community college which are crucial to the community.

“Right now we have one paramedic program that was going through traditionally,” says Schulz. “By August we will have five, and we won’t put a dent in the region’s need for paramedics.”

“I love being at a community college,” Jill Biden told the crowd of students, instructors, and administrators. “You know that’s true because it’s spring break and I’m at a community college,” she said.

No stranger to community college Dr. Biden teaches English classes at one in Virginia-- she told the group facilities like these are the backbone to better jobs, and jobs of the future--in essence she says community colleges change lives.

