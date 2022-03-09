First Lady Jill Biden visits TMCC in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno Wednesday to highlight the American Rescue Plan.

The First Lady was joined by Governor Steve Sisolak, Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, and Angela Hanks, the Acting Assistant Secretary for the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) at the U.S. Department of Labor.

The American Rescue Plan was approved by President Joe Biden in 2021 to help address economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic. The total funding was approximately $1.9 trillion, with $350 billion to states and local governments.

TMCC received over $14 million from the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) and, as of Jan. 10, 2022, has disbursed $6,886,020 of emergency financial aid grants to students under the ARP.

During her visit, the First Lady learned about three programs: nursing, emergency medical services, and radiologic technology.

