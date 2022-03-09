Advertisement

Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a man who died in June 1999.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A body found in the Truckee River in 1999 has been identified nearly 23 years later.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI announced Wednesday that they positively identified the man as James Bailey.

Bailey, 28 years old at the time of his death, was identified by fingerprint comparison earlier this week.

His body was discovered in the Truckee River near Larkin Circle in Sparks on June 15, 1999. A complete autopsy was performed at the time, and his cause of death was drowning. His next of kin have been notified and are now able to claim his remains.

“Mr. Bailey’s case was entered into NamUs nearly 23 years ago and we are gratified that we have been able to identify him and provide his family with closure,” said Washoe County Chief Medical Examiner and Coroner Dr. Laura D. Knight.

