Advertisement

Appeals court says protesters can sue over Vegas arrests

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Las Vegas police detective can be sued for arresting protesters who chalked anti-police slogans on the sidewalk in front of the police station.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court dismissal of a lawsuit filed by three activists who were arrested in 2013.

The court noted that Detective Christopher Tucker didn’t order the arrest of protesters who didn’t chalk anti-police slogans.

The court said the First Amendment bars arresting people for “the content of their speech.” The San Francisco Chronicle says Tucker’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Latest News

NDOT Launches Latino Cultural Preservation Project
NDOT launches project to preserve the history of Nevada Latinos
'Bull in a China Shop' is coming to the Reno Little Theater March 11 to the 27.
Reno Little Theater’s mainstage reopens
Las Vegas Convention Center
Vegas convention center renovation to standardize facades
3-9-22
Nevada nips New Mexico 79-72 to start MW Tourney; Wolf Pack gets top seed Boise St. next
Flashing lights graphic
Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme