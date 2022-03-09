Appeals court says protesters can sue over Vegas arrests

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Las Vegas police detective can be sued for arresting protesters who chalked anti-police slogans on the sidewalk in front of the police station.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court dismissal of a lawsuit filed by three activists who were arrested in 2013.

The court noted that Detective Christopher Tucker didn’t order the arrest of protesters who didn’t chalk anti-police slogans.

The court said the First Amendment bars arresting people for “the content of their speech.” The San Francisco Chronicle says Tucker’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)