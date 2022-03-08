Advertisement

Win or lose, feel good about your March Madness bracket by filling one out for Hoops for Hope

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The chances of you choosing a perfect March Madness bracket is one in 9.2 quintillion which for reference, a single quintillion is one billion billions. But that doesn’t mean that thousands of basketball fans don’t try every single year. And now The Laughton Company is getting in on the madness of this time of year by hosting Hoops for Hope.

The bracket fundraiser will benefit the JUSTin HOPE Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Northern Nevada that helps build a community of inclusion, empowerment, and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maricela Gutierrez Rodriguez, the executive director for the JUSTin HOPE Foundation, and Mitch Laughton, the foundation’s board chair, stopped by Morning Break to share how simple this fundraiser is.

All you have to do is click here to make a $30 donation and register. When the tournament bracket is announced on March 13, you’ll get an email link where you can fill out your bracket. You get one bracket and one raffle ticket for every $30 donation. Points are accumulated during the tournament as you correctly predict the winning teams.

The brackets with the highest point values will win! Raffle tickets will be drawn on the day of the 2022 NCAA Championship Game, April 4, 2022.

Grand Prize - Value $500

2nd Place – Value $250

3rd Place – Value $100

Questions? Feel free to contact The JUSTin HOPE Foundation or send an email to justinhopehoops@gmail.com at any time!

