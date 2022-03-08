Advertisement

Whitney Peak Hotel Celebrates St. Patrick's Day all month

The Hotel is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with special activities during the month of March in 2022.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Workers at the Whitney Peak Hotel are inviting you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with them.

The “luck of the Irish” is alive and well at Whitney Peak Hotel, thanks to its heritage as the former Fitzgerald’s Hotel.

This month, the hotel is offering different options for you and your loved ones to celebrate.

The St. Patrick’s Day Hotel room upgrade is available through March 31st. For an extra $40 you can find decorations with photo props and Guinness Beer, but you must book 48 hours in advance.

”We fill up every weekend so we pretty much sellout on the weekends, but if you book in advance you should have no problem securing that package,” said Whitney Peak Hotel Marketing Manager, Rachel Zunino.

If you just want a good meal Café Whitney will offer a St. Patrick’s Day dinner on March 17th for just $24.

It includes corned beef, boiled cabbage, potatoes, and whole-grain mustard butter sauce.

Valet is complimentary for those dining in the restaurant.

