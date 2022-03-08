Updates to milestone development guidelines for children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have updated the milestones of development for infants and toddlers. Parents can expect doctors to respond faster to any developmental delays they may see in children.

The milestone checklist has now been revised from children meeting half of the developments for their age group to needing to have at least 75%. This gives doctors a better chance to monitor developmental delays earlier.

Parents can expect to understand the milestone’s language better as well and recognize where their child should be from when they are two months old to five years of age.

Saint Mary’s Medical Group Family MD, Dr. Brooke Todd shared why these updates are so important.

“These milestones are meant to be surveillance for development for all children. It’s important because the earlier you catch a delay in a child and get them in with the appropriate therapy, they are more likely to live completely normal lives,” Dr. Todd said.

The CDC has launched a CDC Milestone Tracker App where parents can track development in play, learning, speaking, and movement.

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center off of Robb Drive has pediatric doctors who are now accepting patients.

For more information on the updates from the CDC and AAP, click here.

