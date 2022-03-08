Ukraine war leads to lower mortgage rates in U.S.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The war in Ukraine is impacting financial markets all over the world, and while most of those impacts are negative, that might not apply to you if you are in the market for a home.

“Mortgage rates have come back a little bit,” says James Anderson of Greater Nevada Mortgage. “They were creeping up since December of last year but we’ve seen them tail back a bit.”

Anderson says anywhere in the 3% range, is very good interest rate for most prospective homebuyers, and since the war in Ukraine began, rates have been coming down.

“The bond market loves bad news,” he explained. “When we have uncertainty we usually see the mortgage rates decrease a bit.”

And that, Anderson says, is because during times of unrest, many investors have a tendency to move their money out of the stock market, where there is higher volatility – to the bond marker, where there is less risk – and mortgage rates are tied to that bond market.

“The conflict could be resolved tomorrow to negotiation, and that’s good news. And bonds don’t like good news so we could see the rates creep back up.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.