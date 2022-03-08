Reno Police investigating suspicious death; reward offered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

On March 7, 2022 around 9 p.m., officers responded to a home on Cornwall Circle following a report of a burglary. They found the body of a male inside the home.

Because of the suspicious circumstances, the Robbery Homicide Unit (RHU) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the male will not be released until proper notifications have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

