Record gas prices in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno hit a new record Monday. AAA reports gas prices reached an average of $4.70 per gallon.

Jose Garcia saw prices spike before his eyes. He came back to fill up his tank for the second day in a row, only to be surprised at the pump.

“Yesterday was only $4.29 and today is $4.69,” Garcia said.

Glenn Martin had the same reaction even though he was filling his truck with diesel.

“A year ago, it was less than $2.00 and now it’s over double that,” Martin said.

“So with a forty gallon tank, an extra two dollars means an extra $80.00.”

AAA says prices are so high because the cost of crude oil is increasing.

“Right now the price of crude oil is at $115.00 per barrel, which is pretty high considering we were just seeing $90.00 per barrel costs a few weeks ago,” said AAA Nevada Spokesperson Aldo Vazquez.

Vazquez said that ever since the war began in Ukraine, prices have soared.

Many countries, including the U.S. are trying to help.

The International Energy Agency agreed last week to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserve to bridge the gap but Vazquez says it’s not enough.

“That pricing impact is going to be very little, or going to have almost no impact given the fact that Russia produces about five million barrels a day and they make up about 12% of the global trade,” Vazquez explained.

And there isn’t an end in sight.

“As long as the prices of crude oil continue to climb, you can expect higher gas prices,” Vazquez said.

