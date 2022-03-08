Nevada women’s basketball team’s run in Mountain West Tournament ends in quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Air Force came out hot from deep, hitting seven first-half 3-pointers, ending Nevada’s Mountain West Tournament, 75-60, Monday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Nevada (19-11) will now wait until Sunday night to hear its postseason destination, as the postseason tournaments announce their fields.

Da’Ja Hamilton led the Pack with 23 points Monday, but it was Air Force’s tandem of Riley Snyder and Nikki McDonald which went a combined 6-for-8 from deep for 28 points, 17 from Snyder.

Snyder scored four points over Air Force’s 10-0 run which gave the Falcons a 17-7 lead, on the way to a 19-9 advantage after the opening quarter.

Nevada answered the bell strong in the second quarter, with buckets from Amaya West, Kylie Jimenez, and Lexie Givens cutting the Pack deficit to four at 19-15 just a minute and a half into the frame.

But Air Force answered with seven-straight points, with McDonald’s triple capping the run, as the Falcons went back up double digits at 26-15. Nevada would go 2-for-13 the rest of the half after cutting the Falcon lead to four, and Air Force would capitalize, taking a 37-19 lead into the break.

West, who scored 15 points for the Pack Monday, got Nevada as close as nine at 49-40 on a layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. But, again, Air Force would answer with a mini-run, scoring seven-straight to go up 17, and the Pack never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Air Force, which shot 50.9 percent (28-for-55) from the field in the contest, sealed the game with a 9-for-11 showing in the final quarter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.