Nevada pro-life group renews push for parental consent, opponents say they’re missing the point

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fight for parental consent for abortions in Nevada continues.

Political action committee, Protect Our Girls is renewing signature-gathering efforts to force the state legislature to vote on two laws.

One will require doctors to inform one parent before a minor undergoes a medical procedure to end a pregnancy.

“A girl as young as nine, she’s able to get an abortion, without even one parent knowing,” said Melissa Clement, chairwoman of Protecting Our Kids. “Now, this is a major medical procedure, and we just don’t think a child should be forced to undergo such a difficult decision by herself.”

Clement, who is also the executive director of Nevada Right to Life said, the second initiative would ensure parents have access to medical records.

“It’s what we called the Protect Our Kids initiative,” said Clement. “What we’ve seen is that this is an illogical loophole in Nevada law. We’re seeing it’s kind of bleeding over to all kids and in fact, parents are having a hard time getting ahold of their children’s medical records... A parent is the person who knows what the medical background of that child is, and that parent is the person that is going to be paying for those medical procedures.”

These efforts started in March of 2020 and were stopped due to the pandemic.

The organization is going to need 140,000 signatures from supporters to force the State Legislature to take action on the proposed laws.

Nonprofit organization, Wild West Access Fund, helps fund abortion care in Nevada and says the proposed laws puts young people in dysfunctional families at risk.

“Particularly, looking at the young folks who don’t have relationships with their parents for a variety of reasons,” said Jakki Durón, vice president of the Wild West Fund. “Foster youth, young people who are homeless or houseless and don’t have connections with parents or guardians, young people who are in an abusive household.”

Opponents of the proposed laws say, victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse or incest can’t sometimes turn to their parents for support. Adding that parental consent and notification can also delay the procedure, increasing risk.

“Abortion is always a really, really safe procedure,” said Macy Haversa, president of Wild West Fund. “It’s one of the most studied procedures in the medical field, but issues start to come up when it takes someone longer to get care. These laws are really trying to make it harder and make it take longer, to where it pushes someone further and further from those thresholds.”

The Protect Our Kids website indicates the initiative includes a judicial bypass to protect minors in those rare situations where the victim does not have a competent or loving parent or guardian.

According to the same website, “over 70 percent of Nevadans agree with this commonsense law and want their parental rights and responsibilities restored.”

Anti-abortion advocates have until November to gather enough signatures. If the legislature doesn’t take action, the measures will be added to the November 2024 ballot.

“Nevadans have made it very clear that they want to make their own decisions and not have the government say it for them,” said Haverda. “So any laws that make it harder for people to access healthcare of any sort, which like we said before abortion is a form of healthcare, is really unacceptable to most people in this state.”

Protect Our Girls is still waiting for approval from the Nevada Secretary of State to start collecting signatures.

