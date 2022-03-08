Advertisement

Morning Break goes inside an inflatable colon for colorectal cancer awareness month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March is also colorectal cancer awareness month. While this number two cancer killer in Nevada by total numbers is important to talk about, it’s not really a fun topic.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition is helping to make the conversation more engaging by bringing its giant, inflatable colon to KOLO 8 Morning Break.

According to NCC, “studies have shown the use of inflatable colons in community outreach settings, both urban and rural, can improve knowledge of and interest in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening.”

Cari Herington, the executive director of Nevada Cancer Coalition, and Dr. Lynda Hoang, a gastroenterologist with Digestive Health Associates, stopped by Morning Break to explain the two changes to colon cancer screenings in the last year.

The first major change, approved in May 2021, is a recommendation for colorectal cancer screening to start at age 45 – a full five years earlier than previously recommended. The second major change to screening guidelines came in January of this year when the Biden administration and three federal agencies specifically – Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, and Treasury – determined that private insurance plans must pay for follow-up colonoscopies after a positive non-invasive stool test. The new guidance will save Americans thousands of dollars in cost-sharing for preventive colonoscopies that had previously been considered diagnostic exams by many insurers.

Learn more about the Nevada Cancer Coalition on Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow Digestive Health Associates and the Digestive Health Center in Reno on its respective Facebook pages.

