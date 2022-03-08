Rewards offered in two Reno mail thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of the suspects wanted in connection with two mail thefts in Reno.

The first theft happened January 6, 2022 at the Rosewood Park Apartments at 4500 Mira Loma Drive. Two males and a female stole mail from mailboxes at the complex. Authorities released the following photos of the suspects:

Mail theft at Mira Loma apartment complex under investigation. (Secret Witness)

The second theft happened February 16, 2022 at the Westwood Sierra Apartments at 1555 N. Sierra Street. Police said around 3 p.m. a male stole mail from an apartment’s mailbox. The suspect is described as wearing low hanging pants and is seen in the photo below:

Authorities investigating mail theft at a Sierra St. apartment complex. (Secret Witness)

Mail theft is a felony federal crime punishable by up to two years in prison. Both cases are being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the suspects should contact the United States Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com. A $500 reward is being offered in each theft.

There are ways to protect your mail. You can sign up for Informed Delivery through the U.S. Postal Service. Through Informed Delivery, you will receive an email with a digital scan of each piece of mail arriving soon.

You should also pick up your mail promptly instead of leaving it in your mailbox for long periods of time.

For more mail theft prevention tips, click here.

