KOLO Cooks: Nothing but the good stuff in Chef Jonathan Chapin’s mozzarella and grape bow tie pasta salad

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is coming and with warmer weather comes the return of outdoor potlucks. Pasta salad is a staple on any picnic table. It’s fast. It’s easy. And it can be prepared in advance. Chef Jonathan Chapin’s Mozzarella and Grape Bow Tie Pasta Salad is no exception!

Ingredients:

  • 1 box farfalle pasta (cooked)
  • 1/4 flavored olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 5 basil leaves, cut in a chiffonade
  • 15 red grapes (halved)
  • 1/2 a cucumber (peeled and cubed)
  • 15 cherry tomatoes (halved)
  • 1 packet mozzarella balls (seasoned slightly)
  • 1 small jar artichoke hearts
  • 3 baby peppers (yellow, red and orange.)
  • 1 handful cashews (crushed)

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta to desired tenderness.
  2. Toss in desired olive oil with salt and pepper to taste; let cool.
  3. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, except cashews and basil.
  4. Season to desired flavor.
  5. Garnish with more grapes, basil and cashew crumble.
  6. Enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Sierra Food Market for the groceries, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

