KOLO Cooks: Nothing but the good stuff in Chef Jonathan Chapin’s mozzarella and grape bow tie pasta salad

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is coming and with warmer weather comes the return of outdoor potlucks. Pasta salad is a staple on any picnic table. It’s fast. It’s easy. And it can be prepared in advance. Chef Jonathan Chapin’s Mozzarella and Grape Bow Tie Pasta Salad is no exception!

Ingredients:

1 box farfalle pasta (cooked)

1/4 flavored olive oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

Salt and pepper

5 basil leaves, cut in a chiffonade

15 red grapes (halved)

1/2 a cucumber (peeled and cubed)

15 cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 packet mozzarella balls (seasoned slightly)

1 small jar artichoke hearts

3 baby peppers (yellow, red and orange.)

1 handful cashews (crushed)

Directions:

Cook pasta to desired tenderness. Toss in desired olive oil with salt and pepper to taste; let cool. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, except cashews and basil. Season to desired flavor. Garnish with more grapes, basil and cashew crumble. Enjoy!

