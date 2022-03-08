Advertisement

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found inside burned car died from gunshot wound

Latest News

Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Health Minute: Half of US exposed to lead in childhood
Major General Borys Kremenetskyi, Defense Attache with the Embassy of Ukraine, listens to...
Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight in war
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say