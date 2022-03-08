Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:53 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found inside burned car died from gunshot wound

Latest News

Lead poisoning can lead to health problems, including anemia, kidney and brain damage.
Health Minute: Half of US exposed to lead in childhood
Major General Borys Kremenetskyi, Defense Attache with the Embassy of Ukraine, listens to...
Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight in war
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say