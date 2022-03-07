Reno Aces season unaffected by ongoing MLB lockout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A cancelled 2020 season because of the pandemic.

A shortened 2021 season also due to the pandemic.

Now in 2022 Aceball is back to what fans are used to seeing.

There will be a season, but the AAA club will also feel the effects of the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout. For how long is still to be determined.

The Arizona Diamondbacks - the team the Reno Aces feed at the major league level, are one of 30 clubs in the current lockout. Players listed on 40-man rosters - meaning guys in organizations signed to major league contracts, cannot talk to members of the organization, negotiate contracts, or train at facilities affiliated with their organization.

Roughly ten players at any point during the season would be on Triple-A rosters. The Aces would not be able to have these talents on their roster while the lockout continues.

But that doesn’t mean the Aces won’t be able to field a team. Instead, fans will see more talent called up from lower levels of the minor leagues to fill in the gaps.

KOLO 8 News Now spoke with Aces President, Eric Edelstein, to clear up any confusion about the Aces current standing.

“The news of the MLB lockout and cancellation of MLB games does not affect the Reno Aces and anyone in minor league baseball,” he said. “All of minor league baseball is committed to a full season starting on the road April 5 and then at home April 12 at 1:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.”

When fans return to Greater Nevada Field they will notice some changes aesthetically.

“It’s a 13 year old ballpark,” said Edelstein. “We want to keep it fresh and new. All of our steel is getting a fresh paint. We’re renovating some of the grass area around the ballpark. Construction is starting on new apartments across the street from the ballpark. You can see on the field we’re laser grading it to get it fresh and ready.”

In preparation for the season the Aces are hosting a job fair March 12. Positions include custodian staff, retail staff, ticket sales, grounds crew help, guest services, and parking attendants.

Interested applicants should bring a resume and a photo ID.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.