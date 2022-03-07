New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City School District’s kindergarten registration is now open. There are updates to age requirements for the 2022- 2023 school year which begins on August 15 for the district.

Senate Bill 102 includes, “A child who is five years of age on or before the first day of a school year may be admitted to kindergarten at the beginning of that school year, and the child’s enrollment must be counted for purposes of apportionment. If a child is not five years of age on or before the first day of a school year, the child must not be admitted to kindergarten.”

For this year only, students who are already enrolled in a preschool program or complete one before September 30, are exempt from the age restrictions.

The State Senate made this change due to the research that shows better outcomes academically, socially, and emotionally when children are older in kindergarten.

Parents can begin visiting their child’s prospective schools on March 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Make sure to have your child’s immunization records, birth certificate, and proof of residency in Carson City.

For more information and to register your child for the 2022-2023 school year, click here.

