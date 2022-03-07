Advertisement

New delivery service available in Reno

Time to Eat Nevada Logo
Time to Eat Nevada Logo(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Locally owned and operated, ‘Time to Eat Nevada’ delivery service is available starting March 8, 2022.

“Better customer service, that is the cornerstone of our business,” said Heather Rideaux, owner of Time to Eat Nevada.

“Getting food is emotional...and when you don’t get that food in the way you expect it can make you angry, and irritable. Just think about when you’re hangry and you’re ordering food and it doesn’t come on time, or its cold, or there’s items missing - those are the things that we strive to change with Time to Eat Nevada.

Time to Eat is a general delivery service - for groceries, clothes, anything you can think of - Time to Eat can deliver.

In addition to their “better delivery experience” vow – by using their service – customers are giving right back to their community because the entire operation, including restaurant partnerships is locally based.

For more information, or to get started using the delivery service - head over to TimetoEatNevada.com.

