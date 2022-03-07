Gov. Sisolak files for re-election; candidate filing runs through Mar. 18

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak filed for re-election Monday in Las Vegas. He was joined by his wife and two daughters.

Gov. Steve Sisolak files for re-election in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. (Governor Sisolak's Office)

Dean Heller’s office announced Monday he will formally file as a Republican candidate for Nevada governor on Tuesday, March 8 following an appearance at the Back Nevada Blue rally in Carson City. The rally is an event for public-safety workers and the public to show support for police officers.

Candidate filing opened statewide Monday, March 7 and runs through March 18. (Click here for more information on candidate filing in Reno. Click here for more information on candidate filing in Sparks.)

The 2022 Nevada Primary Election is Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The 2022 Nevada General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

