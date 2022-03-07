Advertisement

Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race

A Florida trooper stopped a suspected intoxicated driver in a serious collision.
By Shane Battis and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after troopers said she drove intoxicated into a roadblock that prevented her from hitting participants in a 10K race.

WWSB reports Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was charged with DUI with serious injury after the Florida Highway Patrol said she ignored a series of roadblocks in place for the race, which goes across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Petersburg with Palmetto in Manatee County.

The crash report claims Watts ignored a detour and weaved through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

Kristen Kay Watts
Kristen Kay Watts(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the bridge where thousands of people were running. The report states she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Two troopers would park their vehicles in the northbound lanes to prevent Watts from driving toward the runners, and the FHP said she crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

Both Watts and the trooper in the patrol vehicle, Toni Schuck, were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Watts was later released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Latest News

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in...
Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her
Police say the suspect turned himself in about two hours after the attack. A motive is still...
Man arrested after mom, 2 sons stabbed in Philadelphia
The Hotel is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with special activities during the month of March in...
Whitney Peak Hotel Celebrates St. Patrick's Day all month
The boat was carrying at least 163 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a...
Boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground off Florida Keys
A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol