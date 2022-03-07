Advertisement

Candidate filing period begins Monday for City of Reno

(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:34 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Candidate Filing Period begins Monday, March 7 for open offices for the 2022 elections in the city of Reno. Filing is open through Friday, March 18.

Those who wish to file for a position can do so Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Reno City Hall, located at 1 E. First St. in the City Clerk’s Office on the second floor.

Offices up for election include Reno mayor, Reno City Councilmember (Ward 2), 2 Reno City Councilmember (Ward 4), Reno City Attorney, Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 2), Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 3), and Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 4).

More information and candidate qualifications are available at Reno.gov/Elections. The Clerk’s Office will update the page by close of business each day, Monday through Friday, with the candidate forms received for that day.

Walk-in candidate filing will be accepted, however, appointments are preferred. Please email the Reno City Clerk Mikki Huntsman at cityclerk@reno.gov or call 775-334-2030 to schedule your appointment.

Filing fees must be paid with cash, cashier’s check, or money order. Judicial Filing Fee is $100 and Non-Judicial Filing Fee is $30.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and the General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Latest News

UNR Assistant Professor Paromita Pain with the Reynolds School of Journalism looks at images...
Spotting misinformation about the Ukraine War through social media
Abortion law
Nevada pro-life group renews push for parental consent, opponents say they’re missing the point
Nevada election graphic
Gov. Sisolak files for re-election; candidate filing runs through Mar. 18
Candidate filing begins in City of Sparks