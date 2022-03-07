Candidate filing period begins Monday for City of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Candidate Filing Period begins Monday, March 7 for open offices for the 2022 elections in the city of Reno. Filing is open through Friday, March 18.

Those who wish to file for a position can do so Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Reno City Hall, located at 1 E. First St. in the City Clerk’s Office on the second floor.

Offices up for election include Reno mayor, Reno City Councilmember (Ward 2), 2 Reno City Councilmember (Ward 4), Reno City Attorney, Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 2), Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 3), and Reno Municipal Court Judge (Department 4).

More information and candidate qualifications are available at Reno.gov/Elections. The Clerk’s Office will update the page by close of business each day, Monday through Friday, with the candidate forms received for that day.

Walk-in candidate filing will be accepted, however, appointments are preferred. Please email the Reno City Clerk Mikki Huntsman at cityclerk@reno.gov or call 775-334-2030 to schedule your appointment.

Filing fees must be paid with cash, cashier’s check, or money order. Judicial Filing Fee is $100 and Non-Judicial Filing Fee is $30.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and the General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.