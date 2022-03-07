Advertisement

Armed intruder arrested at Joint Base Andrews

An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the main gate. Officials say another intruder is at large but is believed to have left the military base.(Source: U.S. Air Force/Daniel Burkhardt)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Officials at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews say two people in a car drove through a security checkpoint Sunday night. At least one of them was armed.

Officials with Joint Base Andrews posted to Facebook Sunday that around 9 p.m., a car drove through a security checkpoint despite security personnel’s commands.

The 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers and stopped the car, from which two people fled. One person was arrested with a weapon, but officials say no shots were fired.

The other intruder remains at large. Officials said in a Facebook post early Monday that the base was fully searched, and they found evidence that the second intruder left.

The military base, which serves as the home for the president and vice president’s aircraft, was locked down around the same time Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet landed there after a trip to Selma, Alabama, earlier Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

All five officials have since safely departed from the base, the Post reports.

