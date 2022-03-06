Sock, Ram secure US win over Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram wrapped up a Davis Cup qualifier for the United States by beating Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia 6-3, 6-4.

The victory by Sock and Ram gave the United States a 3-0 lead in the best-of-five qualifier.

The Americans will join 11 other teams moving into the group stage in September.

Sock and Ram slapped hands with their teammates. Sock then grabbed an American flag and led a victory lap around the indoor hard court at the Reno Events Center.

