Nevada puts clamps on San Diego State down stretch but falls 79-78

3-5-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Matt Bradley had 24 points as San Diego State fended off Nevada 79-78. Bradley made 11 of 12 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Aztecs (21-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference). Bradley hit a jumper with 1:32 left and two free throws with 26 seconds remaining to offset 3-pointers by Nevada’s Will Baker and Desmond Cambridge Jr. Bradley turned the ball over with 8 seconds to go, but Keshad Johnson blocked Grant Sherfield’s jumper on the game’s final shot. Sherfield had 30 points and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12), who have lost four straight.

