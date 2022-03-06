Advertisement

National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. (WCVB via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of...
Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice President...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Western officials expect Russia will increase its strikes, putting the lives of more civilians...
Ukraine president calls Russia's attacks 'deliberate murder'
Truckers and supporters circled the Capital Beltway around Washington for four hours to protest...
Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does DC beltway circuit
Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland