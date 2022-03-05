What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine plus a photo gallery

As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered Day 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and pinned the blame for the war on Ukrainian leadership.

Undeterred, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to resist and fight back.

Zlenskyy also made a “desperate plea” to US senators on Saturday to help his country get more planes.

His plea comes as Russian forces continue to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery and after NATO’s refusal to impose a no-fly zone. Ukrainian officials also said shelling had halted plans to evacuate civilians from two cities as a cease-fire deal quickly fell apart just hours after Russia announced it.

