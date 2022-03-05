Too Soul Tea marks 10 years in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Too Soul Tea, located in Midtown, has been in business in Reno for about 10 years now.

“I grew up with herbs” said Stacy Parker, owner of Too Soul Tea. “So my passion was always with doing natural stuff and, of course, tea is amazing right?”

Parker started the business when her kids suggested opening a tea shop.

“I’d say probably the first 5 years were a struggle and then during COVID, our customers were absolutely amazing with supporting us with online purchases.”

They have more than 150 types of loose leaf tea you can make at home. Green and White Tea can be tough to make because they have to be steeped at a certain temperature or you risk them getting too bitter. But if you go to Too Soul, they can make the tea for you.

They also carry food from other local businesses, including Mother of Macros, Dish, House of Bread, and Mix Cupcakes..

One customer says he likes Too Soul because he prefers their tea options over other places.

“Coffee shops, they have like, one or two options for tea options,” said Blake Laub. “So having a variety of things to choose from i really enjoyed.”

With their first decade behind them, Too Soul is working to add a second location with a drive-thru. They’re also planning on holding a 10-year anniversary event later this year.

