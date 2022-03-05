Advertisement

Too Soul Tea marks 10 years in Reno

A midtown Reno tea shop has been in business for 10 years.
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Too Soul Tea, located in Midtown, has been in business in Reno for about 10 years now.

“I grew up with herbs” said Stacy Parker, owner of Too Soul Tea. “So my passion was always with doing natural stuff and, of course, tea is amazing right?”

Parker started the business when her kids suggested opening a tea shop.

“I’d say probably the first 5 years were a struggle and then during COVID, our customers were absolutely amazing with supporting us with online purchases.”

They have more than 150 types of loose leaf tea you can make at home. Green and White Tea can be tough to make because they have to be steeped at a certain temperature or you risk them getting too bitter. But if you go to Too Soul, they can make the tea for you.

They also carry food from other local businesses, including Mother of Macros, Dish, House of Bread, and Mix Cupcakes..

One customer says he likes Too Soul because he prefers their tea options over other places.

“Coffee shops, they have like, one or two options for tea options,” said Blake Laub. “So having a variety of things to choose from i really enjoyed.”

With their first decade behind them, Too Soul is working to add a second location with a drive-thru. They’re also planning on holding a 10-year anniversary event later this year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of...
Gov. Sisolak’s office responds to incident at Las Vegas restaurant
Christopher Hendrickson
Parolee-at-large arrested after chase in South Lake Tahoe

Latest News

Nevada puts clamps on San Diego State down stretch but falls 79-78
Nevada puts clamps on San Diego State down stretch but falls 79-78
Grant Sherfield's lob to Warren Washington with 0.2 seconds left off the mark
Nevada puts clamps on San Diego State down stretch but falls 79-78
saturday web weather
saturday web weather
Tennis graphic
Sock, Ram secure US win over Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier
A man reacts inside a vehicle damaged by shelling, in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday,...
What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine plus a photo gallery