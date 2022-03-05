Three WNC professors receive tenure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College faculty members Timothy Mayo, Martin Schmidt and Rachel Stiff received tenure this week from the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents.

Mayo and Schmidt teach mathematics courses for the college. Stiff is a fine arts professor. All three professors began teaching at WNC in August 2018.

Tenure is a tradition that gives professors academic independence and they keep their positions until they retire, resign or are terminated for a specific cause,

“We are excited for our faculty members who received tenure today at Western Nevada College,” Interim President. J. Kyle Dalpe said in a statement. “Their work over the past several years, tough years, with our students is exemplary and they should be proud of this career accomplishment.”

Originally from Lewistown, Mont., Stiff has a master of fine arts degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson and a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Montana in Missoula. Prior to coming to WNC, Stiff taught art classes for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of Nevada, Reno.

“In my classroom careful observation, attention to detail and process is taught,” Stiff said. “With attention to detail, I work to build a creative environment and the conditions under which growth is possible for my students, who are my greatest teachers”

Stiff coordinates the Bristlecone Art Galleries on the Carson City campus and is a painter, focusing on surrounding landscapes and atmospheres.

Mayo served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for 23 years and was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. Since starting teaching at WNC, Mayo has made a major impact on his mathematics students on the Fallon campus.

“Being awarded tenure is the capstone of my career and an unparalleled lifetime achievement,” Mayo said. “I am deeply honored, and I look forward to many years of service to WNC as a tenured faculty member.”

In his first year at WNC, he was awarded the Associated Students of Western Nevada Academic Faculty of the Year Award. In addition, Mayo has served as an adviser for Phi Theta Kappa honor society students.

In all, Mayo has instructed community college students for 19 years and secondary education students for seven. Mayo received his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University, his master of arts degree from the University of Missouri and his master of science degree from California State University-Hayward.

Schmidt teaches mathematics courses and has been a big proponent of Open-Educational Resources in his classes.

“Since I’ve started here, I’ve used only freely available resources for students. I think I am most proud of this,” he said.

Schmidt has also been involved in helping first-generation and underrepresented students foster their ambitions in STEM fields. Through this mathematics, engineering and science achievement program, Schmidt helps Latinx, women, other racial minorities and first-generation students connect with resources to help them transfer to a four-year institution in a STEM field.

The Montana native received a bachelor’s in English literature degree from the University of Montana, a bachelor’s in pure mathematics degree with a computer science minor from the University of Montana and his master’s degree in pure mathematics from Chiba University, Japan.

