THC gummy bears make Douglas County student sick

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A middle school student in Douglas County became ill Thursday after eating edible candy with THC, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The 12-year-old student went to the school office saying she felt strange, the sheriff’s office said. It turns out another student stole marijuana gummy bear edibles from her father and some of those went to the student who felt strange.

The reaction was severe, but could have been worse, the sheriff’s office said.

“Counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl are being smuggled into the country from Mexico and routinely encountered by the DCSO Patrol Division and the local narcotics enforcement units,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The counterfeit pills encountered locally are usually blue and have M-30 stamped on them, but they could be made to look like any legitimate prescription or non-prescription pill.”

Parents should warn children not to take anything that they do not get from their parents.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.